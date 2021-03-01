Govt puts bird ringing program on hold

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The decision of Bird Ringing was taken two years ago by the Wildlife Department to map the flight path of local as well as exotic birds to the Ramsar Nandur Madhyameshwar Sanctuary in Niphad taluka, which has the status of Ramsar World Wetlands. Even last year, the bird ringing process was not completed as the outbreak of Covid-19 situation had imposed a lockdown. </p>.<p>Bird flu, which followed Corona, has caused a bird ringing program to put on hold this year as well. Migratory birds from home and abroad arrive at Nandur Madhyameshwar Wildlife Sanctuary as soon as it gets cold. It includes more than five hundred species of birds. The Nashik Wildlife Department has opted for ‘Bird Ringing’ to explore the air routes of birds coming to Nandurmadhyameshwar. Bird ringing will boost tourism as well as research, including the creation of airways for birds. </p><p>The Nashik Wildlife Department has signed an agreement with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) for bird ringing a year ago. However, due to the growing outbreak of corona as well as lack of funds, bird ringing could not take place. The wildlife department had decided to do bird ringing in December 2020 after the unlock.</p><p> The bird ringing process has taken a break again as the bird flu hit the head while the world was recovering from the Covid19 crisis. Meanwhile, the bird ringing process has been postponed in the wake of the bird flu. Bird ringing will be rescheduled after the bird season begins next year. Until then, it will have to wait for the mapping of the airspace of the birds..</p><p>“Last year, the Corona crisis had put full stop to bird ringing. This year because of bird flu, the project is on hold again. The process of bird ringing will be completed by estimating the current situation as the number of birds increases next season.” - Bharat Shinde, Assistant Conservator of Forests </p><p><strong>Guidance from BNHS </strong></p><p>Although the process of bird ringing has not started yet, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has provided guidance to forest rangers, guides, bird watchers and volunteers at the Nandurmadhyameshwar Sanctuary. The BNHS imparted lessons on Nandurmadhyameshwar Wetlands, importance of grass habitat, bird watching, bird identification, enumeration, birdlife in pasture land.</p>