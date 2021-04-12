Govt posts now on contract basis

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The State Government has decided to fill the post of Livestock Development Officer on a contractual basis without announcing the result of the examination conducted by the MPSC as per the decision dated March 24, 2021. Veterinary graduates are outraged over the government’s unjust decision and demand that the decision be reversed immediately. </p>.<p>The Maharashtra Veterinary Students’ Association has opposed this move as the government will fill the post of Livestock Development Officer on a contract basis. Group-A posts of 2192 Livestock Development Officers have been sanctioned in the Animal Husbandry Department. However, at present, there are only 1657 posts of Livestock Development Officers. About 535 sanctioned posts are vacant. </p><p>The government has decided to fill the vacancies on a contract basis, citing bird flu. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) advertised 435 vacancies for these vacancies in August 2019, also conducted their examination in December 2019. A period of 16 months has elapsed since this examination. However, the result is still pending. Thousands of graduate veterinarians in the state are waiting for government jobs as they have not been recruited in the Animal Husbandry Department for four years.</p>