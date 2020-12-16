Govt plundering public for profit: Congress

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>The Congress today (Wednesday) accused the BJP government of looting people in view of making profits and claimed that it has spiked the price of domestic cooking gas cylinder by Rs 100 within a fortnight. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has termed it as a result of BJP's profiteering policy and accused the government of plundering the public.</p><p>Taking to twitter he said ' Who's good days Modi Ji Price of domestic cooking gas cylinder not under subsidy spiked by Rs 100 in just within fifteen days. The cylinder under subsidy on May 16 2014 was Rs 412, and at present it was Rs 595, which is now Rs 183 more, that too without subsidy. On August 1, 2019 the price of the cylinder was Rs 574.50 paise, which is as on date Rs 694.</p>