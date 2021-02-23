Govt plans to promote agro-based industries: Bhuse

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Beekeeping Gardens and Training Centers and Baswant Fruit Processing Industries are truly ideal examples of agro-based industries. Through this, the farmers are getting a new direction of development. Such agro-based models of industries will be supported and promoted at the government level, said State Agriculture and Ex-Servicemen Welfare Minister Dadaji Bhuse. </p>.<p>He was speaking at a programme organised to inspect Beekeeping Garden and Training Center, Baswant Fruit Processing Industry and replica of ideal village Sevargaon. Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Deputy Collector Puja Gaikwad, District Superintendent of Agriculture Sanjeev Padwal, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer G D Wagh and Taluka Agriculture Officer B G Patil were present.</p><p> Bhuse said, the training from the Beekeeping Training Center will definitely create employment opportunities for the young farmers. Through Balasaheb Thackeray Smart Scheme many agro-based industries are being promoted and developed“across the state. It promotes organic farming through fruit processing, cold storage, group farming and farmer-producer companies. Bhuse expressed confidence that there will be a big market for organic farming in the future.</p><p> He revealed that officials of the Agriculture University would visit the site next week and plan how the project could be extended to the grassroots farmers. “Such projects arise only when a person devotes himself to the interest of the society without thinking of himself. Sanjay Pawar has started this project without any help from the government,” in these words, Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse appreciated the Executive Director of Mudhumakshika Palan Udyan and Training Center, Sanjay Pawar and wished him for the future. </p><p>At the inauguration of Agro Mall and nursery at Ugav in Niphad taluka, Bhuse said that the mall owned by Madhukar Gawli has provided high quality seeds, fertilizers, chemical sprays, mulching paper and farm implements to the farmers under one roof.</p>