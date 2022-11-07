Govt, people together can make a difference

Nashik
Now the government and society have come together to make River Godavari ever-flowing, clean, beautiful and perennial and this initiative will be successful to a large extent. Such optimism was expressed by dignitaries. Amrit Mahotsav Nadi Yatra kick-started at Gangadwar in Trimbakeshwar under the initiative “Chala Januya Nadila”.
On this occasion, Lokayukta of Goa and former Justice Ambadas Joshi, Brand Ambassador of the initiative and member of Namami Goda Foundation Chinmay Udgirkar; non-government member of the State Committee of Chala Januya Nadila Initiative Rajesh Pandit,
deputy chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Varsha Phadol, Vinod Bodhankar of Jalbiradari, Narendra Chug and M Vasuki of Satsang Foundation were present.
Information and suggestions were given on how to keep Godavari and its tributaries clean, beautiful and pollution-free. Also, the officials who came as government representatives gave information about the ongoing schemes of the state government and created public awareness about the ongoing projects to prevent environmental pollution.
On this occasion, the initiative was started by handing over a Kalash to Godasevaks working for the cause of the tributaries of Godavari namely, Nandini, Valdevi, Kapila, Varuna, Moti, Agasti and Malungi. The programme was moderated by actor Kiran Bhalerao. Dheeraj Bachhav, Rahul Raykar, Sunil Mendhekar, Manoj Sathe, Nitin Hingmire, and Uday Thorat took special efforts.