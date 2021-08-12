Govt orders transfers of nayab tehsildars

NASHIK: In a major departmental transfers, nayab tehsildars of Nashik division have been transferred. Tehsildar S R Bakare of Surgana has been posted at Dindori. J S Kedoure of the Satana provincial office and S S Gaikwad of Niphad have been transferred to Chandwad.

Malegaon Supply Inspection Officer P B More has received posting at Nandgaon, while Meenakshi Gosavi from Sanjay Gandhi Yojana in Chandwad has been transferred to Chandwad tehsil office.

Kavita Pathar from Nashik’s election department has been transferred to the election office of Nashik Assembly constituency.R M Gangurde of Kalwan’s Sanjay Gadhi Yojana has been transferred to Kalwan tehsil office, while Sinnar’s nayab tehsildar D G Jadhav has been transferred to Akole.