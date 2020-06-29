Govt nod to horticulture insurance scheme

NASHIK :

In order to assure financial support and security to farmers in the likelihood of financial loss to farm produce caused by natural calamities, including hailstorm and unseasonable rain, the state government has given nod for implementing the ‘Restructured Weather Based Horticulture Insurance Scheme’ (RWBHIS) between 2020-21 and 2022-23, a release signed by District Superintending Agriculture Officer S G Padwal said.

Farmers can now register online for the voluntary crop insurance scheme, which is open for both farmers with existing crop loans or those willing to take new ones.

Under the scheme, a farmer has to pay only five per cent of the total insurance premium, while the remaining amount is paid by the Centre and state.

Agriculture secretary, Eknath Davale, said, In Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, the HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company has been shortlisted to provide insurance to farmers.'

For Nashik district, the agriculture department has permitted the cultivation of pomegranate, guava, lemon and chikku during ‘mrug bahar’ cycle (bearing fruits from February onwards) and cultivation of grapes, mango, cashew and pomegranate for ‘ambia bahar’ cycle (fruition from September-October).

The last date to apply for the insurance scheme for ‘mrug bahar’ chikku is June 30 (today) and pomegranate July 14.

Under ‘ambia bahar’ cycle in the district, the last date for filing the application for grape is October 15, for cashew it is November 30 and for mango and pomegranate the date is fixed as December 31.

The department has urged the farmers not to rush on the last date and instead start applying online seeking the help of local agriculture centres.

Crop - Insurance cover (Rs) - Premium (Rs)

Pomegranate (mrug) 1.30 lakh - 6500

Guava 60,000 - 3,000

Chikku 60,000 - 3,000

Lemon 70,000 - 3500

Pomegranate (ambia) 1.30 lakh - 6500

Pomegranate ambia 43,333 - 2167

Cashew 1 lakh - 5000

Cashew 33,333 - 1667

Grapes 3.20 lakh - 16,000

Grapes 1,06,667 - 5333

Mango 1.40 lakh - 7000

Mango 46,667 - 2333