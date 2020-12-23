Govt must repeal agri-reform laws: Congress

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Congress today (Wednesday) asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the agitating farmers' demands and repeal the three new agri-reform laws.</p><p>While paying tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Congress communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala urged PM Modi to adopt a pragmatic approach and address the farmers' grievances so that they all can return to their homes.</p><p>Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said, ' No Farmer No Food. Farmer is country's soul food provider. Modi Ji please give up arrogance and accept the farmers demands and repeal the three black laws.'</p><p>He further said, ' Best wishes to all the farmers of the country on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas' the birth anniversary of the former prime minister and messiah of farmers Chaudhary Charan Singh. Kisan Diwas.'</p><p>Chaudhary Charan Singh, often referred to as the champion of Indian peasants, was born on December 23, 1902 in Noorpur village of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. He served as prime minister between July 1979 and January 1980.</p>