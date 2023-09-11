Govt lifts stay on works in district

Nashik

The State government cancelled many of the works approved by the previous Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) rule and re-approved some works. However, no decision was taken on the work related to the tourism sector. Neither the works were cancelled nor the stay on the works was lifted.

Out of the projected Rs 1326 crore works of the tourism department, the stay on only Rs 50 crore works was lifted in March 2023. Now after taking charge of the tourism development ministry by minister Girish Mahajan, the cabinet has lifted the stay on tourism works worth Rs 204 crores to boost the sector.

As the stay on the tourism projects worth Rs 90 crores in Nashik district has been lifted, the move will give a new fillip to the pending tourism works in talukas of Niphad, Sinnar, Igatpuri, Dindori, Surgana and Trimbakeshwar.

After the collapse of the MVA government, the Shinde government that came to power suspended all the approved works after April 2021 including Rs 1326 crore works of the tourism department including that of Nashik district.

Meanwhile, the then tourism minister Mangalprabhat Lodha had decided to lift the stay on only Rs 50 crore works out of the projected Rs 1326 crore works in March 2023. Despite constant follow-up by the contractors to the Ministry to lift the stay on the remaining works, no decision was taken regarding the stalled works.

Meanwhile, after the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the grand coalition alliance, the ministries were reshuffled and Girish Mahajan took charge of the tourism department. As expected, he has lifted the stay on selected Rs 204 crore works in the state which included tourism works of Rs 90 crore to be completed in talukas of the district.