Govt image maligned by Param Bir Singh’s letter bomb: Raut

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: “Former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh is a good officer. His letter certainly maligned the image of the government. The authenticity of the letter will get checked. The Chief Minister and Sharad Pawar will pay attention to this and take an appropriate decision,” said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. He stated this while interacting with media persons in Nashik over the issue.</p><p> “In Maharashtra, it has become a topic of discussion. People say it’s a letter bomb. However, the Chief Minister and Sharad Pawar will check the truth behind the letter. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh himself has demanded an inquiry into the letter. But everyone needs to introspect. Unfortunately, such allegations are made. This is shocking for those of us who have contributed to the formation of this government.</p><p>Everyone should remain on the ground. I do not have a personal role in this. But the police administration is the backbone of any government. We look at the police as the backbone. Our regime is also going well, but something needs to be fixed,” Raut said.</p><p> “The accused are former Commissioner of Police. In one case, he has had to resign. But the Home Minister himself has said that his letter should be investigated. Sharad Pawar will take a proper decision over this. I will meet him in Delhi. He made it clear that the government was not running on the demand of the opposition,” he made it clear. </p>