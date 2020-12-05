Govt has put entire nation's farmers in trouble: Rahul

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today (Saturday) said that the farmers in Bihar are in distress without the MSP and APMC and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly pushing the entire country's farmers into trouble.</p><p>Taking to Twitter Gandhi said, 'Farmer of Bihar is under great trouble without MSP and APMC , and now the PM is pushing the entire country into the same trouble.'</p><p>Gandhi further said, 'It is everyone's duty in this situation to support the farmers'.</p><p>Along with his tweet, Gandhi also shared a video of Bihar farmers who are in distress because of not getting MSP, wherein it is said that the farmers from Aurangabad are not provided MSP for paddy and the government was not paying attention to their crisis. The paddy cultivation has been ruined, it claimed.</p><p>Meanwhile, Congress communication chief Randeep Singh Surjewala has asked PM Modi to not be rigid so as to end the farmers movement.</p><p>In his tweet Surjewala said, 'Renounce monarchy and adopt 'Rajdhrama' religion of state.'</p><p>'Listen to the food provider, repeal the black laws. History has never forgiven ego,' Surjewala tweeted further.</p>