Govt grant to Engineering college

NASHIK: Department of Mechanical Engineering of MVPS’s Karmaveer Baburao Ganpatrao Thakare College of Engineering, Nashik, received a grant of Rs.17.75 lakh for modernisation of the Refrigeration and Air conditioning Lab of the department under MODROBASP (Modernisation and Removal of Obsolescence Aspirational) scheme from AICTE, New Delhi for two years. Dr V. C. Shewale, Head of Mechanical Dept., is the coordinator of this project.

Refrigeration and Air conditioning is a fundamental subject of Mechanical Engineering with wide applications in various fields of Engineering. Equipment modernisation in the Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Lab will result in the enhancement of practical skills of students. Also, the staff and students working with modern equipment will get exposure to research activities under this lab. It also includes the use of computerized test rigs for experimental set-ups of Refrigeration and Airconditioning Lab, with the help of which the staff and students can carry out the research work in this lab.

President Dr Tushar Shewale, General Secretary Nileematai Pawar, and others congratulated Dr V.C.Shewale and his team for this remarkable achievement. Education Officer Dr.N.S.Patil and Dr Sudarshan Kokate of MVP Samaj, Principal Dr S.R.Devane, Vice-Principal Prof.N.B.Desale, all Heads of Department, teaching staff as well as non-teaching staff also congratulated Dr V.C.Shewale and the Department of Mechanical Engineering for the efforts taken for applying to the grant and gave wishes for the research work under the grant.