Govt fighting nCoV with all its might: PM

New Delhi: Describing COVID-19 as ''an invisible enemy'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Friday) said the Government is fighting the deadly virus with all its might and and hoped to overcome the challenge with strength and dedication.

In his address after releasing 8th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, '' This once in a century pandemic is challenging the world, as it is an invisible enemy in front of us.''

He said the Government is fighting COVID-19 with all its might and ensuring that every government department is working day and night to ease the pain of the nation.

The Prime Minister remarked that Central Government and all the State Governments together, are making continuous efforts to enable more and more countrymen to get vaccinated at a rapid pace.

He said so far, around 18 crore vaccine doses have been given across the country. Free vaccination is being done in government hospitals across the country.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to register for the vaccine when their turn comes and ensure covid appropriate behaviour at all times. He added that this vaccine is an important means of protection against corona and will reduce the risk of serious illness.

The Prime Minister said Armed forces are working with full strength to ensure oxygen supply in these tough times. Railways are also running oxygen express trains. The pharma sector of the country is manufacturing and delivering medicines at a large scale. He requested the State Governments to ensure strict laws to counter black marketing of medicines and medical supplies.

The Prime Minister remarked that India is not a nation that loses hope in tough times and hoped that this challenge would be overcome with strength and dedication.

He warned about the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas as well and urged the village panchayats to ensure proper awareness and sanitation in their respective areas.