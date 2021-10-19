Govt extends restaurant, shop timings

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to extend the time till which restaurants and shops can stay open and announced to reopen amusement parks across the state. The restrictions were in place to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

At present, restaurants are allowed to operate between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. with 50% of their seating capacity. The government has also allowed amusement parks except water rides to reopen from October 22. The decision was taken after a meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the COVID task force.

“After meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd October, amusement parks can be operated except water rides,” said Maharashtra CMO.

The issue of vaccination to children was also discussed in the meeting during which the CM instructed the health department to be in touch with the Central government to keep the stock of the vaccination for children ready.