Govt confers district youth awards

Nashik: On behalf of the state government’s Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal conferred Jilha Yuva Puraskar on individuals as well as institions.

Hemant Kale and Ashwini Jagdale were felicitated by Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal for the year 2018-19 by presenting a certificate, honorarium and cash amount of Rs 10,000. Also, Udhan Yuva Bahuuddeshiy Mandal was honored with a letter of commendation, insignia and Rs. 50,000. For the year 2019-20, Chinmay Deshpande was honored with a letter of commendation, insignia and a cash award of Rs 10,000.

Shiv Yuva Pratishthan Deolali Camp was honored with a letter of commendation, insignia and Rs. 50,000 in cash. For the year 2020-2021, Monali Sunik Chavan was honored with a letter of commendation, a badge of honour and a cash award of Rs. 10,000.

Jai Yogeshwar Bahuuddeshiy Sanstha, Kalwan was honored with a letter of commendation, insignia and Rs. 50,000. According to the Maharashtra State Sports Policy 2012, the youth factor was considered important and accordingly, young men and women are praised and encouraged for their work. For this, state and district youth awards have been started as per the new youth policy of the states.

On behalf of the District Sports Officer, the Youth Awards were distributed at the Nashik District Officer’s Office. The youth awards were presented at the hsnds of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, MLA Adv Manikrao Kokate, District Collector Suraj Mandhare and District Sports Officer Ravindra Naik. On this occasion, Pramod Mojad, President of Shiv Yuva Pratishthan Samajik Sanstha was also honoured with a memento, and Rs 50,000 in cash. Suraj Bhor, Vinod Dange, Hemant Gaikwad, Bhausaheb Chaudhary, Nikhil Mojad, Seema Mojad, Lakshmi Mojad and Akash Borade were present on this occasion.