Govt committed to industrial development of Nashik: CM

Nashik
Assuring that the state government is fully committed to the overall development of Nashik including industrial growth, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday said that the state government is constantly following up with the Centre to promote the stalled key projects in the city including Logistics Park, Exhibition Centre, Electric Hub, Industrial Park etc.
Around Rs 30000 cr to Rs, 40000 crores will be invested in the state in the coming period. If some foreign big industries come to Nashik, the industrial sector in North Maharashtra will grow rapidly. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that he will provide all possible cooperation for the industrial and overall development of Nashik.
The Chief Minister interacted through video conference at the SME Manufacturers and Exporters’ Summit held here in association with the SME Chamber of India and Maharashtra Industry Development Association.
On this occasion, Founder President of SME Chamber Chandrakant Salunkhe, General Manager of SBI Mary Sagaya, President of Western India Regional Council Shriram Mahankaliwar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SME Dr Deepti Patil apart from representatives of banks were present.
Chief Minister Shinde further said that entrepreneurs from Nashik are striving hard to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project Make in India. “Directions have also been given that if good roads are built in the industrial estate of Nashik, small and big industries will come. The problem of sewage management will be resolved. There should be a convention centre in Nashik.
The state government is positive about this,” he assured. One thousand skill centres will be set up in the rural areas of the state. The aim is to develop 25000 entrepreneurs in a year. For this, the Chief Minister’s employment programme is also being implemented on a large scale. He further said that dedicated industrial parks are also being set up for data centres and electronic industries.
Chandrakant Salunkhe, President, the SME Chamber of India, made the introduction. On this occasion, State Bank North Maharashtra General Manager Mary Sagaya gave information about various schemes of State Bank. Jigar Desai gave information regarding credit insurance for SMEs. Ajit Kumar of Yug Capital gave information about the loan.
Tapan Kashyap provided information about FX Retail online platform of the Clearing Corporation of India which is approved by the Reserve Bank. Aditya Birla - Sun’s Abhijit Ambekar and Australia’s Deputy Council General Michael Brown also guided, Chamber director Mahesh Kumar proposed the vote of thanks.