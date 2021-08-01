Govt cancels Brahmagiri pheri for second year in row

Nashik: Plan to go to Trimbakeshwar for Brahmagiri pheri on Shravani Somwar? It's a disappointing decision this year too as the local administration has cancelled the holy Brahmagiri circumambulation for second year in a row due to Covid crisis.



In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the administration has decided to cancel the annual ‘Brahmagiri pheri’ at Trimbakeshwar. This is the second year in a row when the ‘pheri’ has been cancelled. The annual pilgrimage was scheduled to start on August 9 and conclude on September 6.



In Trimbakeshwar, in the month of August, Shravani Somvar, Brahmagiri pheri (circumambulation) is performed. At this time thousands of devotees are coming from far and wide for this pheri.



However, the Trimbakeshwar Brahmagiri pheri in the holy month of Shravan has been cancelled again as a precautionary measure against the backdrop of Covina crisis. SDM Tejas Chavan has given information about this. Meanwhile, a meeting was held at Trimbak in which decision was taken jointly by the tehsildar, police officers, block development officers, talathis and gram sevaks.



For the second year in a row, the pilgrims and devotees have expressed their displeasure over the cancellation of the pheri. Lakhs of devotees across the country throng Trimbakeshwar during Shravan month while lakhs conduct circumambulation to the Trimbakeshwar hills as per belief. This year too however devotees will miss Trimbakeshwar pilgrimage. Excluding daily rituals, all activities have been banned at the temple.



However there is an option before the district administration, particularly for Shravani Somwar, to arrange live streaming of darshan, however, this option is still under consideration and the final decision in this regard will be taken jointly by the temple trust and the administration authorities.



The holy month of Shravan is beginning from July 21. The faithful may likely to be able to have darshan of Lord Trimbakeshwar and offer puja at temple from the comfort of their homes as the district administration is contemplating on online darshan facility of Lord Trimbakeshwar for its lakhs of devotees. The temple which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and is flocked by devotees across the country in Shravan.