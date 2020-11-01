Governor Koshyari in Nashik on Nov 3

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will visit Nashik on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, informed Deputy District Collector Bhagwat Doiphode.</p>.<p>In his daylong city visit, Governor Koshyari wil inaugurate main administrative building renovated by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and the solar panel installed on the roof of the University.<br><br>According to the information given by Doiphode, the planning of events during Koshyari's visit is as follows.<br><br>Guv Koshyari will make departure from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai to Nashik by government helicopter at 9.30 am. He will arrive at the helipad of Kishor Suryavanshi International School, Nashik at 10.15 am. Later the state governor will leave for Maharashtra University of Health Sciences at 10.20 am. from Manori. <br><br>The inauguration of the main administrative building renovated by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and the inauguration of the solar State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will visit Nashik on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, informed Deputy District Collector Bhagwat Doiphode</p>