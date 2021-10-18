Government’s financial assistance to orphans

NASHIK: So far, 38 children have been found in the district who lost their parents during the Covid-19 period. The state government has provided financial assistance to the orphans. Rs. 5 lakh have been deposited in the bank accounts of 23 orphans in the district. The bank accounts of the remaining 15 children will soon be credited with Rs 5 lakh.

In the outbreak of Covid-19 many lost the shadow of their parents over their heads. Many children were orphaned. Recognizing the possibility of raising these children in the future, the state government is depositing Rs 5 lakh in the bank in the name of children orphaned by Corona. These children will get this help at the age of 21 with interest.

Due to the ruling, the children who have lost their parents have got financial support. More than 8,500 people have lost their lives due to corona in the district. Many children have become orphans due to the loss of their parents. The administration has so far collected information on 750 missing persons in the district. Among them, 38 children have lost both their mothers and fathers. About 80% of these children are with relatives.

Help for single parents too

In the district, 2,215 children have lost a parent due to the pandemic. In this, some have lost their fathers and some have lost their mothers. The state government has decided to pay Rs. 1100 per month for the care of these children. Accordingly, the process is being completed at the district level.