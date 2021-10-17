Government veterinary hospital saving animals

NASHIK: The information often comes that a bird or any wild animal or even a stray got injured and they are rescued by animal lovers. After that, these animal and bird are released in their suitable habitat. But in between this rescue and release, the animals get treated by the veterinary medical officers at the Government Veterinary Hospital.

These hospitals handle OPD of more than 2,000 cases, 40 to 50 minor surgeries as well as 30 to 40. The Government Veterinary Hospital at Ashok Stambh provides OPD service on regular basis except on government holidays. It has daily OPD number of about 70 to 80 patients daily. The hospital provides treatment to all pet animals including cats, dogs, cows, birds and others. It also provides its facilities for the wildlife.

All the birds, wild animals rescued by animal lover and wildlife lovers are given treatment here. The hospital provides facilities like surgery, x-ray and sonography diagnosis. It conducts surgeries like orthopedic surgeries, soft tissue surgeries, Cesarean section, emergency surgeries related to wildlife. The hospital conducts at least 30 to 40 major surgeries monthly and 40 to 50 minor surgeries.

About 50 to 60 X-rays are taken monthly and 40 to 50 sonography reports are generated monthly. Under the guidance of assistant commissioner of livestock conservation Dr. DK Chaudhary, Veterinary Medical Officer (VMO) Dr. SS Pawar, VMO Dr. SS Vende, VMO Dr. VK Thorat, dresser SN Aaher, dresser SR Lokhande and nursing staff SS Gaikwad and BB Bodhai.