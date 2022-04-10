Government, industry need to work together: Governor

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Maharashtra Chamber’s Golden Jubilee Year. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra Chamber President Lalit Gandhi, Senior Vice President Umesh Dasharathi and Vice President Sudhakar Deshmukh were present at the occasion.

The Governor appreciated the geographical location of Nashik. The importance of everything grows every 20 years. “Nashik is the nose of the country. Therefore, if we keep the objective of its development and if we make efforts in that direction, success will be assured”, said the Governor. He commented on the need to focus on women’s empowerment. Agriculture and horticulture are being produced on a large scale in Nashik. He hoped that efforts would be made for the development of tourism. Our workers are the backbone of industry and trade, they should be taken care of first. Alternatively, the country will move forward.

Industries have a big role to play in taking the country forward. But it should not include cases like ‘Golden Handshake’. Efforts need to be made to move people forward in the industry and trade. If the development of rural areas is done along with the development of cities, then the development of cities will be accelerated.

Maharashtra tops in industry - Bhujbal

Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is the ‘Messiah’ in the field of industry and trade. Corona has caused many problems for the industry in the last two years. State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Nashik District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal stated the government is making efforts to solve them.

At this time, Bhujbal said, "we have developed infrastructure including flyover, inner ring road, four-lane road network, airport, tourism facilities and have created connectivity. It has been agreed that Nashik is the next destination after Mumbai and Pune. Nashik has got a good environment, and efforts are being made to bring eco-friendly industries to Nashik." He said that he is trying his best to make the facilities available in Mumbai Pune, become available in North Maharashtra.

Maharashtra is suffering from a power crisis, and for this, an independent cabinet meeting was held yesterday. Due to this crisis, the state has to buy electricity at a higher rate. The government has taken precautions so that the burden of electricity will not fall on farmers and entrepreneurs.

He said that the administration needs to be more careful and implement the scheme successfully so that the one-stop-shop scheme can be implemented very well.