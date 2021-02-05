Good response to Shiv Bhojan thali

Nashik : Statistics show that Shiv Bhojan Thali has turned a boon for the poor during the pandemic situation. During the lockdown period from April to October, on an average 1.5 lakh to 1.75 lakh thalis were being served every month.

After the Unlock under the Mission Begin Again, the number of thalis in demand has gone up to 1.80 lakh per month. In December 2020, the highest number of 1.90 lakh plates were served to the beneficiaries..

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Bhojan Thali is an ambitious scheme. It was launched on January 26 last year.

In the last five days of January, 8,946 Shiv Bhojan thalis were sold. In the month of February, 29,357 citizens tasted this delicious thali, while in March, 18,689 plates were served after the registration. The price of a thali during this period was Rs. 10. Then came the Corona crisis and on March 23 there was a nationwide lockdown. During that period, the economic cycle of a country came to a standstill and also the famine situation for the poor and the needy.

During the period, the government had reduced the price of Shiv Bhojan Thali from Rs. 10 to Rs. 5 so that poor can get a one-time meal at cheaper price. About 1.60 lakh plates were being served every month from April to June. During the period from July to November, 1.85 lakh thalis were sold every month.

In the meantime, the number of Shiv Bhojan centres was increased in the district as well as in the state so as to reach its benefit to every poor and deprived section of the society.

Thus, the people were able to avail the benefits of this affordable dish at 45 designated Shiv Bhojan Kendras in the city and district.

In December, 1.90 lakh citizens benefited from the Shiv Bhojan, while 1.22 lakh plates have been sold till the 19th of January month.

A quota of 7,000 plates per day has been sanctioned for 45 centres. The price of the thali has been kept at Rs 5 till March. At present, due to inflation, the price of a Vadapav has gone up to Rs. 15. In such a situation, Shiv Bhojan thali at just Rs 5 has brought a big relief to the poor.