Good response to Nashik-Ahmedabad air service

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>City passengers have expressed happiness over the resumption of <br>Nashik-Ahmedabad flight from September 5 which is in regular mode. The airport administration has also appealed Nashikites to take advantage of the service.</p>.<p>The Nashik-Ahmedabad flight from Nashik airport was suspended on July 10, 2020.<br><br>Since then, passengers were demanding resumption of the Nashik-Ahmedabad flight from business perspective. <br><br>As per the regular schedule, the flight leaves Ahmedabad at 6.30 pm and reaches Nashik airport at 7.45 pm. In return, it leaves Nashik at 8.20 pm to reach Ahmedabad at 9.35 pm.</p>