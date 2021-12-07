Good response to EC's drive

NASHIK: Over 80,000 forms have been received from the electoral across the district under the voter list revision programme. The Election Commission (EC) has announced a brief voter list revision programme based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2022. The deadline for accepting claims and objections was extended till December 5.

The ECI has announced the revision program on January 1, 2022, for the elections of Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat, Zilla Parishad, and Panchayat Samiti of which the term is ending in 2022. Claims and objections were accepted till December 5. while objections will be resolved by December 20.

The final voter list will be published on January 5, 2022. The same final voter list will be used for Municipal Corporation, Nagar Parishad, Nagar Panchayat, and Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti civic elections to be held in 2022.

These applications have been received as per Form 6. A total of 60 071 applications have been received for new name registration. A total of 12532 applications have been received from the district for name deletion. As per Form 8, 4518 applications have been received for name correction. As per Form 8 (a), 3,060 applications for migration have been received. A total of 80185 such applications have been filed.