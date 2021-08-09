Good response to city bus service

NASHIK: The bus service of Nashik Municipal Corporation is getting good response now. Currently, due to relaxation in the corona rule, the city is open till 8 pm and hence the citizens have rescheduled their shopping, or personal work timings and are stepping out of their home. On August 6, NMC has received an income of Rs 3.5 lakh from bus service. On this day, 14500 Nashikites traveled by bus. While the city bus service is getting positive response, now considering the demand in the city, 10 new buses will be added to its fleet from next week.

These buses will run from Tapovan to Nashik Road and on the Pawannagar, Uttamnagar routes. Nashik Municipal Corporation started city bus service in the city a month ago. Although the corporation has to bear the loss due to the restrictions imposed by the Corona, buses will be started in Kasbe-Sukene and Sinnar areas to reduce the losses. Efforts will be made to extend the bus service to as many routes as possible in the city as the restrictions on Corona have been relaxed to some extent.

At present, city bus service is getting good response on Nashik Road to Tapovan route. Six new buses will be started on this route. Besides, bus service will also be started on Pawannagar and Uttamnagar routes. “The new routes will start from Thursday (August 12) and ten new buses will be launched on the road,” said General Manager Milind Band. Buses have not yet been started on many routes due to Corona restrictions in the city.

However, the bus service will be started on new routes considering the demands of the citizens and considering all the ways. In addition, if schools and colleges are started, the city bus service will benefit from it. He also said that although the corporation is currently incurring losses, efforts are underway to find a way to reduce the losses. As many as 14576 passengers traveled in the municipal bus on Friday. The income from this was Rs. 3,06,315.

