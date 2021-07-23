Good response to blood donation camps

NASHIK: Two separate blood donation canps in the city received a spontaneous response. The blood donation camp was jointly organised by Arpan Blood Bank and Ashoka Education Foundation in compliance with all government regulations of Covid-19. The birthday of Ashok Kataria, the founder president of the organization, is celebrated as Founders Day. Employees and students of the foundation donated blood on this occasion. The response to the camp was spontaneous.

Director Dr. Gujarathi, administrator Dr. Telrandhe, Prof. Dr. Patil, Prof. Dr. Santosh Rukari, Prof. Dr. Asha Thoke in charge, Head of Quality Department Dr. Biradar were present. The event was coordinated by Prof. Hershal Dayama. The initiative was guided by Shrikant Shukla, Secretary of the Society, and Venkitachalam, advisor.

60 donors donate blood

About 60 blood donors donated blood in the camp on behalf of Dayavan Foundation. The Dayavan Foundation, a pioneer in various social causes in the spirit of “help, upliftment, support”, organized the blood donation camp with special care for the safety, social distancing and other safety measures of the blood donors. It was organized by Dinesh Jadhav, Founder President of Dayavan Foundation.

In this camp, 60 blood donors showed their social commitment by donating blood. Certificates were also presented to the blood donors. The camp was inaugurated by Nashik Road Ward Chairman Prashant Dive and Uday Sangle. Republican Party of India district president Prakash Londhe, social activist Santosh Katare, corporator Santosh Salve, Vishal Sangamnere, Akash Bhalerao, Jagdish Pawar, Amol Pagare, Harish Bhadange, Sameer Sheikh, Santosh Kamble, Rambaba Pathare, Shekhar Bhalerao and Dr Viraj Dani were the chief guests. It was directed by Akash Bhalerao.