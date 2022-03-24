Good response from seniors to booster shot campaign

NASHIK: While the district administration in the district seems to be carrying out various campaigns to increase vaccination, the response from seniors above 60 age is a good sign towards achieving 100 per cent vaccination in the district. The health and other frontline staff also seem to be at the lead to take the booster shot.

Till date, the number of health and other government employees with the booster dose is 44,224 and the number of senior citizens is 47,081. The administration is however saying that other citizens will not get preference for a dose until the frontline workers’’ booster shot is completed.

Meanwhile, a nationwide vaccination campaign was started on January 16, 2021. Initially, it was given to health and other government employees, i.e., frontline workers. Over time, this dose was made available to the general public. From 16th January 2021 till today, 1,93,816 frontline workers have taken the first dose, and 1,78,805 front line workers have taken the second dose in the Nashik district.

Also, the booster dose has been started on January 10, 2022. Initially administered only to frontline workers, as per the record this dose has been taken by 44224 workers. The administration has also introduced booster dose for senior citizens above 60 age. So far, 47,081 seniors have taken the booster dose.

Vaccination for 12 to 14 year olds has started in the district from March 16 onwards. Till date, a total of 50907 children have been vaccinated and this percentage is around 22. District Collector Gangadharan D had cancelled holidays of the health workers to boost vaccination.

Over 900,000 healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens are eligible to take the Covid-19 precautionary shot.

The state government had recently submitted an affidavit in reply to a PIL seeking framing and swift implementation of vaccine-booster policy and arranging for booster dose “for every citizen on priority without any delay".

Orders issued

To implement vaccination campaign extensively, it is understood that District Collector Gangadharan D has issued written orders. All the health officers, superintendents, tehsildars, headmasters and teachers in the district have been informed about the implementation of the campaign.

Doses (In %)

Age group - First - Second

Above 18 years - 87.04 - 67.26

Above 15 years - 85.36 - 65.40

12 to 14 years - 22.95 - Nil