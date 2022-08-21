Good news! NMC waives all charges for Ganesh Mandals

NASHIK: In good news for devotees, after two years of the pandemic, Ganesh festival is going to be celebrated with great pomp this year. Nashik Municipal Corporation has also taken the initiative and the newly appointed Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar has given good news to all Ganesh Mandals in the city. The NMC has decided to waive the license fee for pavilions (Mandap), stages, and arches to be erected temporarily in public places of the municipality for Ganeshotsav.

A decision in this regard has been taken yesterday. This is a big relief for Ganeshotsav Mandals. The implementation of this order started yesterday itself. Municipal Commissioner Dr Pulkundwar has mentioned in the order that this decision is applicable for this year’s Ganeshotsav.

Municipalities have also taken many decisions to ensure that this year’s festival is more vigorous and that Ganesh Mandals are not disappointed in any way. This year the facility of giving permission online has also been provided and a Single Window scheme has also been started in all the six divisions of the city, the Commissioner said.

Ganesh Mandals can apply for permission on the website of the Municipal Corporation. It is mandatory to attach an Aadhaar card, affidavit and site map along with the application. After that, the NMC will verify and give permission.

"It has been ordered to remove all kinds of obstacles on the Ganesh Visarjan procession route, similarly, all kinds of encroachments on the route will be removed. The route of municipal Citilinc buses passing through the procession route will also be temporarily changed. An online permission facility has been provided to Ganesh Mandals and a Single Window scheme has also been started. Ganesh Mandals should follow the law and celebrate the festival with pomp. All kinds of support from the Municipal Corporation will be provided to all Ganesha devotees." - Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar