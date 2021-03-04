Good job by Nashik division in the e-ferfar system: Game

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik division has done a good job in reducing the pendency of pending non-registered and registered ferfar under the e-ferfar system of the revenue department. Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nashik districts are on first top positions in the state. In addition, Nandurbar which is a tribal-dominated district has topped the district, informed Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.</p>.<p>The divisional commissionerate has conducted a meeting of all the District Collectors of Nashik division from time to time for successful implementation of the e-ferar system. A stock of the work done by the concerned officials and employees have also been taken. All talathis and circle officials in the Nashik division took hard efforts to reduce the pendency of the cases, Game also informed.</p><p>Peformance of districts</p><p><strong>District Per centage of work</strong></p><p>Nandurbar 97.97</p><p>Ahmednagar 97.81</p><p>Jalgaon 97.80</p><p>Dhule 97.76</p><p>Nashik 97.59</p>