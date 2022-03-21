Good condition bus stops in scrap

NASHIK: New bus stands are being set up through the corporation under the Smart City initiative by Smart City Company. The good condition bus stands are being broken down and are dumped in junkyards.

Citizens are asking why Smart City is doing such a thing as installing new stands in places where there are already bus stops in good condition. Therefore, there is talk that the chaotic management of the smart city company is becoming a headache again for citizens.

On Sunday evening, an entire iron skeleton of the bus stop at Sawta Nagar in New Nashik was cut down to pieces with the help of a gas cutter. It was dumped in the truck and the truck went straight towards Satpur, the truck was covered with scrap tarpaulin overnight, and the next day it is said to have been sold at a scrap shop at Satpur Ambad Link Road.

Similarly, the bus stand in the Mahatma Nagar area of the city was also lifted last week. This bus stop was installed at this place with the funds of former MP Sameer Bhujbal, but despite its good condition, it was demolished through Smart City and a new stand is being constructed at this place. This is causing outrage among the citizens.