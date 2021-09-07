Golf training starts for selected players

NASHIK: Selection test for novice players under Talent Hunt Scheme, a camp was organized from 13th to 15th August at River Side Golf Course, Niphad, Nashik. The training for the players selected from the selection test started today, September 5, in the presence of expert coaches and mentors. The program was inaugurated by the Principal Gaddagale of Ganapatdada More College, Niphad.

The selected trainees and parents along with Nitin Hingmire, Secretary, Ring Side Golf Course, Wing Commander, Pradip Bagmar Golf Association, District Nashik were present on the occasion. Wing Commander Pradip Bagmar gave preliminary information about the curriculum and golf. He also said that all kinds of facilities will be provided to the players more and more players should take advantage of this.

These players will be coached regularly by Ashish Kerosia. Khandu Kotkar is working as the coordinator. He said that after some time, national and international medal winning players and coaches will be called and efforts will be made to provide training and guidance to these players. Nashik District Sports Officer Ravindra Naik congratulated all the trainees.