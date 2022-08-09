Golden India

The Indian shuttlers were outstanding throughout the games as they secured 6 medals (three Gold, one Silver, two Bronze) in the six categories with only mixed doubles missing out. Ace shuttler P V Sindhu started the final day by securing India’s first Gold of the day by beating seasoned Canadian Michelle Li in straight sets 21-15, 21-13. Then, Lakshya Sen showed grit to come from behind to beat the in-form Malaysian Tze Yong Ng in three sets 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

In the mens doubles final the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made light work of the English pairing of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-13. Veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal has certified himself as a CWG legend after he secured gold in the men’s singles table tennis. He beat Liam Pitchford of England in 5 games (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8). This is his third gold of the games and his fourth in total in 2022. Sharath has won a total of 13 medals in CWG. Earlier Sathiyan Gnanasekaran had secured bronze in the men’s singles making after beating Englishman Paul Drinkhall in a nail biting encounter in 7 games (11- 9, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11,10-12,11-9).

The men’s Hockey team could only settle for a silver as they were drowned by Australia 7-0. India could not settle in the game at any point as they succumbed to the relentless pressure by the Aussies. The Birmingham Games has been a brilliant spectacle. At the closing ceremony, the Indian Contingent was led by Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen.