Gold, silver glitter fades

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The bullion market has been hit hard by the continuining stricter restrictions and due to the closure of shops, turnover of Rs 50-60 crore on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa was hampered. As a result, there was great resentment among the bullion traders. Consumers prefer to buy gold and silver on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, which is one of the three and a half muhurats. </p>.<p>Every year customers are waiting for this moment. On the day of Gudi Padwa, they prefer to buy gold and silver items and ornaments for weddings and other auspicious occasions. It generates huge eco- nomic turnover and boosts the city’s economy. Last year, the Corona crisis caused lockdowns across the country. Therefore, the muhurat of Gudi Padwa was missed. </p><p>The shops were expected to remain open this year. But the Corona infection has re-emerged in the state, leading to tightening of stricter curbs. All other shops are closed except for essential items. This blow hit the bullion market. Despite Gudi Padwa, the bullion market having centuryold Peshwa tradition was closed. </p><p>The turnover of crores at this inexhaustible muhurat remained stalled. Due to the closure of shops and subsequent imposition of section 144 in the city for the next 15 days by the state government, there again is a time of starvation for the artisans working for the bullion traders. The gold and silver shine in the saraf bazaar faded this year too on this auspicious occasion.</p><p>"There are three hundred to four hundred shops in the saraf market. Every year on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, there remains a huge turnover of gold and silver ornaments, objects, idols of gods. In one day, a record turnover of Rs 50 to Rs 60 crores occures. However, due to the prevailing curfew, the bullion market was closed. This has caused huge financial losses to the traders." - Chetan Rajapurkar, Former President, Nashik Saraf Association</p>