Godse saves 35 Nashikites from forced quarantine

NASHIK: A total of 35 devotees from Nashik set off for their Char Dham Yatra recently, along with their RT-PCR test report and universal travel pass (the one citizens get once they receive both the vaccination doses). However, they were stopped at Rudraprayag, Uttrakhand, for a retest instead of having a Covid-19 negative report.

The authorities conducted their antigen test, and 34 tested negative while one tested positive. However, the authorities conducted an RT-PCR test of the positive patient, and he tested negative. Even after his RT-PCR report was negative, they asked the whole group to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Gitanjali Gajre, one of the social workers present among the devotees, and Sachin Londhe contacted Puroshottam Kadlag, NCP’s district president, for help. He contacted various people for help. After 10 to 12 hrs of struggle, he reached out to MP Hemant Godse for helping out the devotees stuck in Uttrakhand. Godse responded immediately and made some important phone calls for the devotees.

The Maharashtra Government (MahaVikas Aaghadi) made 20-25 calls to various concerned officials to save the devotees from forced quarantine. Within four to five hours, the devotees gave a call to Kadlag that the authorities finally allowed them to continue with their yatra. The devotees thanked all the politicians for their help.