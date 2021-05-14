Godse distributes eggs and biscuits to Covid-19 patients

Deolali Camp: In a social Initiative, Shekhar Godse, Sansari’s Gram Panchayat Member, along with his Social activists' circle, distributed eggs and biscuits to Covid-19 patients in the Cantonment Board of Deolali.

Such acts hold prime importance as these acts spread smiles and happiness among the patients. Amid the pandemic, spreading positivity is as important as following the guidelines. A positive mindset will help in fighting the virus and win at it. Prashant Konkane, Sagar Jadhav, Pravin Godse, Chetan Harale, Rushab Adke, and Rushi Godse were present during the distribution.