Goddess Kalika fair cancelled this time

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>The Goddess Kalika fair which is organised every year during navratrotsav has been cancelled due to Coronavirus, informed president of the temple and former corporator Keshvrao Patil. The fair has been cancelled after 102 years.</p>.<p>Due to cancellation of the fair, turnover worth crores of rupees will be stalled, he stated. Considering emotions of devotees, all religious rites will be live telecast online this year.</p><p>All the rites will be performed following traditions, Patil said further.</p><p>Vendors selling toys and other material and food set up their stalls during this 10-day fair.</p><p>Vendors from various parts of the district as well as from outside come here during this fair to earn money.</p><p>Meanwhile, various prominent personalities will perform puja of the Goddess. The temple campus will be decorated with electric lights.</p><p>While performing the religious rites, all government guidelines and rules will be followed, Patil also said.</p>