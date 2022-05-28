Godavari special not to run for five days

NASHIK: The technical work will be undertaken by the Central Railway at Titoli Yard at Igatpuri from May 28 to June 1. Due to this work, Train 01202/1 Manmad Mumbai Manmad Godavari Special Train will not run from May 28 to June 2. Similarly, train 12071 Jalna Janshatabdi Express will not run on May 30 and May 31.

Train no 12072 Jalna Mumbai Janshatabdi Express will also be cancelled from its starting station on May 31 and June 1. Railway administration has informed that the Memu train running between Bhusawal to Igatpuri station will run till Nashik Road station without reaching Igatpuri. As a result, students and passengers will have to face inconvenience for four days.

During the mega block, the mail and express going to Mumbai from Nashik Road railway station will be controlled and run with restricted speed and halts, so these trains will run one to two hours late.

On the other hand, long-distance mail and express from Mumbai to Nashik are likely to run one to two hours late till Nashik Road and from Nashik Road onwards will run smoothly. As 152 trains will be disrupted during the mega block, the daily commuters, passengers and students will have to suffer.