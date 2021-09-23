Godavari in spate

NASHIK: Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Gangapur dam, Godavari river has flooded for the second time in this month. The old vegetable market ground along the river submerged as about 8129 cusecs of water was being discharged from the dam in phases till evening. There was a picture of Dutondya Maruti being surrounded by flood waters with water level touching its chest for the first time in this season. Due to the increasing water level, small and big traders along Godaghat had to move their goods to safer places.

Due to good rainfall for the last two days, influx of rainwater and dam water into Godavari increased since Wednesday morning. As a result, water level in Godavari rose. By two o’clock in the afternoon, the entire Ramkund area was under water. The water had reached up to the steps of Kapaleshwar police station. In this area, small and big kiosk holders shifted their kiosks and moved to safer places.

All these kiosks were moved and placed on the road leading to Indrakund and Malegaon Stand. As a result, the traffic system on this route collapsed. Meanwhile, traders near Kapaleshwar temple as well as Sardar Chowk, Devi temple on Sandva, Naroshankar temple, Ramsetu bridge, Nhavi Par etc. were trying to move their goods from their shops to safer places. Many small and big temples in Godavari were submerged.