Godavari flooded

NASHIK: The continuous downpour in Nashik from last four days resulted into flooding of the Godavari river. On Monday, discharge of water started from Gangapur dam from eleven o’clock at the rate of 1500 cusecs. Till 5:30 PM, the discharge rate was increased to 15,000 cusecs. After the discharge of water from Gangapur dam increased, Nashikites flocked to see flood.

After releasing water from Gangapur dam, it takes two hours for the water to come under Holkar Bridge. In this connection, Nashik residents went to Someshwar, Gangapur village and enjoyed the rain. The Municipal Corporation deployed special force to control the crowd. The disaster management department is also keeping a close watch on the danger zone and has appealed not to go into the flowing water to avoid any untoward incident.

65 rescued

As Nashik city was flooded in Monday, the largest rescue operation in the city was carried out with the help of Disaster Management Department and other administrations while trying to prevent any untoward incidents anywhere.

About 65 elderly people were stranded at Gadge Maharaj Dharamshala, at municipal school number 16 in the city. The rescue operation was carried out to get these elderlies out of danger

The fire department rushed to the spot and took the rescue operation in hand . Work is underway to relocate all these elderly people to Tapovan area. Sanjay Bairagi of Municipal Fire department informed the Deshdoot about this.