Godavari banks to get greener

NASHIK: This year, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to plant a total of one lakh saplings along the Godavari River banks. The saplings will be planted on the riverside at Nashik Road, Panchavati, West, East, New Nashik and Satpur divisions.

This campaign will be implemented through Municipal Corporation, citizens and various organisations to increase the tree cover in more and more cities to make Nashik beautiful and green. Work is underway to prepare one of the nurseries for saplings in the municipality. The rest of the saplings will be taken from the Forest Department.

Large-scale tree plantation will be carried out along other major roads in the city, including the traffic road. The garden department of the municipality is preparing for that. The total spots required by the seedlings are ascertained. Among the citizens of Nashik city, participation in tree planting has increased over the last three to four years and it is seen that awareness about trees has increased.

The campaign will start in the first week of July. The participation of students from various organisations, schools and colleges will be seen in this campaign. Indigenous species will be preferred. The numbers of trees in Nashik city are satisfactory.

Therefore, the feeling that the environment of Nashik is better than other cities is often expressed. In the near future, efforts will be made by the garden department of the municipality to make Nashik city greener. There are major transportation routes. Various species will be planted in the dividers. Seedlings are being prepared for this.