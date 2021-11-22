Go Green cab service inaugurated

NASHIK: Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Mayor Satish Kulkarni inaugurated the ‘Go Green cab service’ yesterday at Bhujbal Farm. The eco-friendly cab services is an initiative of a three-women team wanting to save the environment and provide efficient services to Nahsikites concurrently. Their electric cab service project is the first of its kind in the city.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Bhujbal stated that vehicles account for more air pollution when compared to industries and other sources. Everyone should opt for a sustainable option to keep the environment safe and healthy. He added that everyone should use pollution-free vehicles to maintain nature’s health.

Speaking about the project’s team, he stated that three women are leading the team, and it’s a positive sign of women taking initiatives and stepping into the business field. He thanked the team as they will provide free travel services to the venue of the 94th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan that kick-started in Nashik recently.

To conclude, he stated that electric vehicles are being promoted everywhere to curb pollution and save the environment. When it comes to Nashik city, it is comparatively less polluted than others, and the climate is a blessing. If Nashikites prefer electric vehicles, the city will remain clean, green, and beautiful forever.

Even Mayor Satish Kulkarni appealed to the citizens to opt for pollution-free vehicles and keep the city’s environment healthy. Go Green’s directors Hina Shah, Ruchi Bhatia, and Shraddha Madhayya stated that the aim behind the business is to give a pollution-free life to residents and easy travel subsequently.

Former MLA Hemant Takle, NCP District President Adv. Ravindra Pagar, NCP City President Ranjan Thackeray, Sahitya Sammelan functionaries Jay Prakash Jategaonkar, Vishwas Thakur, Mukund Kulkarni, Subhash Patil, Nivruti Aringale, Corporator Jagdish Pawar, Go Green directors Hina Shah, Ruchi Bhatia, Shraddha Madhayya, Shramik Shah, Mohit Bhatia, Anup Madhaya and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.