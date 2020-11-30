Global nCoV cases top 62.6 million mark

<p><strong>WASHINGTON: </strong>The number of global Novel Coronavirus cases has topped 62.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.45 million today (Monday), the Johns Hopkins University said.</p> .<p>The University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 62,670,153 and 1,458,360, respectively.</p><p>The US is the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 13,374,162 and 266,838, respectively, according to the CSSE.</p><p>India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,392,919, while the country's death toll soared to 136,696.</p><p>The other countries cases are Brazil (6,314,740), France (2,270,573), Russia (2,249,890), Spain (1,628,208) and the UK (1,621,305) the CSSE figures showed.</p><p>Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 172,833.</p><p>The countries with a death toll above 30,000 were Mexico (105,459), the UK (58,342), Italy (54,904), France (52,410), Iran (47,874), Spain (44,668) and Russia (39,127).</p>