Global nCoV cases top 33 million

<p><strong>WASHINGTON :</strong></p><p>The number of global novel coronavirus cases today (Monday) topped the 33 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 9,97,000, Johns Hopkins University said.</p>.<p>The total number of cases stood at 33,081,725 and the fatalities rose to 997,777, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.</p><p>The US is the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,115,338 and 204,758, respectively, according to the CSSE.</p><p>India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 6,074,702, while the country's death toll soared to 95,542.</p><p>The other countries with the cases are Brazil (4,732,309), Russia (1,146,273), Colombia (813,056), Peru (800,142), Mexico (730,317) and Spain (716,481) the CSSE figures showed.</p><p>Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 141,741.</p><p>The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (76,430), the UK (42,077), Italy (35,835), Peru (32,142), France (31,675), Spain (31,232) and Iran (25,589).</p>