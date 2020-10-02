Global nCoV cases surpass 33.8 million mark

<p><strong>Washington</strong></p><p>The number of global novel Coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 1,012,900 today (Thursday), the Johns Hopkins University said.</p><p>The total number of cases stood at 33,874,283 and the fatalities rose to 1,012,894, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.</p><p>The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,229,723 and 206,905, respectively, according to the CSSE.</p><p>India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 6,225,763, while the country's death toll soared to 97,497.</p><p>The other countries with the cases are Brazil (4,810,935), Russia (1,170,799), Colombia (829,679), Peru (811,768) and Spain (769,188) the CSSE figures showed.</p><p>Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 143,952.</p><p>The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (77,646), the UK (42,233), Italy (35,894), Peru (32,396), France (32,396), Spain (31,791) and Iran (26,169).</p>