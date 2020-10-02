Global nCoV cases surpass 33.8 million mark
Deshdoot Times

Global nCoV cases surpass 33.8 million mark

Abhishek Vibhandik

Washington

The number of global novel Coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 1,012,900 today (Thursday), the Johns Hopkins Universi...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com