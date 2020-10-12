Global nCoV cases nearing 37.4 million

<p><strong>WASHINGTON :</strong></p><p>The number of global Novel Coronavirus cases was nearing the 37.4 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,075,700, the Johns Hopkins University said.</p>.<p>The total number of cases stood at 37,395,029 and the fatalities increased to 1,075,750, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.</p><p>The US is the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,761,637 and 214,767, respectively, according to the CSSE.</p><p>India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,053,806, while the country's death toll soared to 108,334.</p><p>The other countries with the cases are Brazil (5,094,979), Russia (1,291,687) and Colombia (911,316) the CSSE figures showed.</p><p>Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 150,488.</p><p>The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (83,781), the UK (42,915), Italy (36,166), Peru (33,223) and Spain (32,929).</p>