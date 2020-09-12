Give funds to unaided schools: Sambhaji Brigade

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>A statement was submitted to the District Collector on behalf of Sambhaji Brigade, to give justice to the teachers. It has been demanded that the funds for unaided school teachers as per the GR, schools and natural incremental fund with regard to the grant of unaided teachers as soon as possible.</p>.<p>The statement was also sent to the Chief Minister, Finance Minister and Education Minister through the District Collector. <br><br>It says that the unaided teachers in the state have been working unpaid for around twenty years. Some of these teachers were given 20% grant in 2016. But the next stage has not yet been achieved. Grants have not yet been given to the declared schools.<br><br>Funds have not been sanctioned by the government yet. Due to non-payment of grants, teachers in the state are facing starvation. The government should resolve this issue as soon as possible.</p><p>If this issue is not resolved, the Sambhaji Brigade will not stay on the streets. Sambhaji Brigade Nashik city president Praful Wagh along with Girish Tilvankar, Sachin Desal, Manoj Suryavanshi, Sandeep Gaikwad, Manoj Bairagi etc. are present on this occasion.</p>