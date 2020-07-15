Give free tablets for students, demands MASU

Nashik: Students' organisation Maharashtra Students' Union (MASU) has demanded free tablets for students in order to promote online system of education in this crisis period.

"Every student should be provided a tab for free so that no student will be deprived of the online education system," a MASU memorandum sent to state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, said.

With an exception of rural or some urban areas in Maharashtra, the standard of education in government and aided schools has been downgraded in a planned manner, so whether it is a government school in rural areas or in urban areas, only children from working and extremely poor families are educated there.

So it will not be possible for them to get online education, it stated demanding free availability of devices to the needy to avail online education facility.

"The government should distribute advance tabs for free to each student and make a provision to load offline lectures in it. Each school should have a toll free number and the school management should ensure presence of concern teachers to attend the given toll free number during school hours, so that if students have any queries or problems they can be solved immediately," the memorandum further stated.

If any student gets infected with the disease, is it possible for the system to isolate all the students and the school staff and conduct their corona testing? The government should also think about that, it questioned.