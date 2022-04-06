Girna Gaurav Award to Executive Editor of Deshdoot Times Dr Vaishali Balajiwale

NASHIK: The first woman Executive Editor of Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times in North Maharashtra, Dr Vaishali Balajiwale was conferred the coveted Girna Gaurav Puraskar, instituted by the Girna Gaurav Pratishthan. Dr Balajiwale received the award, comprising a citation and a memento, at the hands of water man of India Dr Rajendra Singh at Mahakavi Kalidas Kala Mandir, yesterday.

Special honour was accorded to District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil. Senior litterateur Ramdas Phutane was in the chair.

"It is necessary to oppose degradation of rivers. It is everyone’s first duty to protect the existence of these rivers," expressed water expert Dr. Rajendra Singh, while District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "It is the responsibility of all of us to keep Godavari river clean and beautiful". "The Girna Gaurav Pratishthan has been working continuously for the past 23 years. This is a very admirable thing. The honour given in the name of a Girna river is the honour of that river," the minister added.

Padmashri Neelima Mishra, veteran writer Rajan Gavas, lyricist Guru Thakur, poet Sumati Lande, education officer Machhindra Kadam, playwright Shambhu Patil, Dr Anil Nikam, Khandu More, Shilpa Deshmukh, Rukminitai Darade, Dr. Nishigandha Wad and former information director Shivaji Mankar were among the recipients of this coveted award.