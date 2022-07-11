Girna flooded, life dispersed

NASHIK: Ongoing rains have increased the inflow of water in the Girna Dam catchment area. As a result, the water storage of Chanakapur Dam has increased significantly. According to the information received, 19,266 cusecs of water have been discharged from Chankapur dam around 12 noon, and 2,442 cusecs of water is being released from Punad dam.

On the other hand, the discharge of 17,010 cusecs of water from Thengoda dam has started in the Girna river basin. If the rains continue, the discharge is expected to increase by 25,000 cusecs after 2 pm. The flooding of the river Girna is a great relief for Malegaon and North Maharashtra and also for the people of Malegaon. A warning has been issued along the river as the river is overflowing.

Bridge underwater

The Vithewadi-Savki connection has been cut off as the bridge connecting Savki Khamkheda, Pilkos area via Lohoner or Deola has gone under water. Citizens going to Lohoner Deola from Savki have been appealed to travel from Savkifata on Vinchur Prakasha Marg.