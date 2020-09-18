Girna dam fills up 100%

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>Girna dam which is biggest dam in North Maharashtra and is supplying water to Nashik and Jalgaon mainly has filled up 100% for second consecutive year.</p>.<p>It is overflow and 7,428 cusecs of water is being discharged from it. Due to this the drinking water and irrigation problem in the villages in Girina river basin has been solved.</p><p>As there were no rains in June and July, there was only 40-50% water stock in district dams. However, rain returned in August and September and compensated the backlog.</p><p>Following good rainfall in these two months, biggest dams in district are overflow and at present there is 93% water stock in the district dams. As water is being discharged from Girna dam, villages from Jalgaon district will be benefitted by this.</p><p>The capacity of the dam is 18.5 TMC. The dam was filled up to its capacity for 11 times in last 43 years. Earlier, the dam was filled up 100% for four consecutive years between 2004-2007.</p><p>Thereafter, it was filled up to its capacity in 2019, after a gap of nine years. As dam has filled up 100% this year also, the drinking water issue in Erandol, Chalisgaon, Bhadgaon and Pachora talukas is solved.</p>